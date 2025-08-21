Man killed in road accident in Sarita Vihar

new delhi: A 36-year-old man died after the SUV he was travelling in rammed into a stationary truck on Mathura Road in southeast Delhi’s Sarita Vihar in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

According to officials, the incident took place around 1.45 am when a Jeep Meridian (SUV) collided with a stationary truck parked on the main road. The impact of the collision was severe, causing critical injuries to one

of the occupants of the jeep.

Police said they received a call regarding the accident at around 2.20 am, following which the investigating officer along with staff

rushed to the spot.

“On reaching the location, the team found the damaged SUV and the truck. One occupant of the jeep, identified as Satbir Singh, was found critically injured.

“He was immediately taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead during treatment,” a senior police officer said.

The deceased was a resident of Madhu Vihar and worked as a driver.