Man killed in Paschim Vihar

New Delhi: A 23-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by a juvenile in Paschim Vihar West, police said on Sunday, citing an apparent revenge attack linked to bullying. The incident occurred around 3.16 pm on Thursday at a DDA park in the Jwalapuri area.

The victim, identified as Karan, worked at an animation firm in Delhi. He was found with multiple stab wounds and was declared brought dead at hospital. Police apprehended the juvenile accused and

recovered a dagger. Investigation is ongoing.