Man killed in Delhi hit-and-run, body dragged nearly 600 metres

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have apprehended a 16-year-old boy in connection with the death of a 32-year-old factory worker who was dragged nearly 600 metres by a car in Samaypur Badli on August 23.

Police were alerted to the incident through a PCR call received at the Samaypur Badli Police Station. The deceased was identified as Sujeet Mandal (32), son of Ram Kumar Mandal, and a resident of Raja Vihar in the Badli Industrial Area.

According to investigators, the teenager, a resident of Rohini, was driving the red car involved in the crime. When officers reached the spot, they found Mandal dead with multiple injuries and torn clothing.

His brother-in-law, Jitesh, confirmed his identity, stating that Mandal worked at a nearby PVC pipe factory.

CCTV footage revealed that Mandal was struck by the vehicle around 7 p.m. on an internal road. After the collision, he became trapped beneath the bonnet and was dragged for nearly 600 metres before being abandoned near the NDPL office gate. Despite briefly stopping, the driver continued driving, fully aware the victim was trapped underneath.

Mandal’s body was taken to Burari Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. A case was registered under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Using CCTV and mobile surveillance, police traced the car to Mondoli, Delhi, and confirmed it was driven by a juvenile. The vehicle was seized, the 16-year-old apprehended, and later produced before the Juvenile Justice Board. Investigations are ongoing.