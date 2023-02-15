Man killed in accident in Delhi: Cops

New Delhi: A man was killed after a truck allegedly hit his motorcycle in southwest Delhi’s Najafgarh, police said on Tuesday.



The police received information about the accident at Najafgarh’s Thana Road around 11.30 pm on Monday.

After reaching the spot, the police found the victim lying unconscious on the road. The man was sent to Rao Tularam Memorial Hospital where he was declared dead, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Vikram Singh said.

The victim was identified as Karamvir, a resident of New Gopal Nagar in Najafgarh.

A case under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) has been registered, Singh said.

The accused truck driver escaped from the scene after the accident. Later, Hari Nath, a resident of Jhuggi Basti, Goyla Dairy, was arrested, police added.