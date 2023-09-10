Man killed, friend injured by criminal group in Fbd

Faridabad: A 21-year-old man died and his friend suffered severe injuries after being attacked by a group of criminals in this Haryana district, police said on Sunday. Alok Chaudhary died at AIIMS while his friend, identified as Shivam, is undergoing treatment.

His father Naveen Kumar Chaudhary said in a complaint that Alok Chaudhary was attacked in the early hours of Saturday at Faridabad’s Panchsheel Colony. A native of Bihar’s Madhubani district, Naveen Kumar Chaudhary currently lives in a rented accommodation in Delhi’s Jaitpur. “I got information that my younger son Alok (Chaudhary) was stabbed at 1 am on Saturday his friend Shivam was severely injured in the attack. My son’s friend Rahul Negi told me the names of three (people) who attacked them,” Naveen Kumar Chaudhary said in his complaint.