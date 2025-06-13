Man killed after drinking session turns violent

NEW DELHI: A drinking session in southwest Delhi’s Munirka ended in tragedy when a 26-year-old man was killed following a quarrel.

Police said the accused, Lalhriatpuia (23), attacked Parkash, a native of Alwar, with a knife and scissors after an argument involving his girlfriend.

The incident occurred around 1.12 am on Monday. Parkash was found with severe neck injuries and was declared dead at hospital.

Lalhriatpuia was arrested, and further investigation into the case is underway.