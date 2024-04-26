Man killed after being thrown from building’s 8th floor

NEW DELHI: Two men were arrested for allegedly abducting a 30-year-old man and throwing from the eighth floor of a building in south Delhi, leading to his death, police reported on Thursday.



The accused have been identified as Ahmad Salman (29), and Dharmesh Malik (33).

An officer stated that Salman had previously been involved in two other criminal cases, including an attempted murder.

“We got to know that the victim, identified as Chandan, took around Rs 8-9 lakh on high interest from Malik, but could not pay it back due to which Malik and his associates were pressurising him,” Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Sanjay Bhatia disclosed.

The officer said that on April 20 around 11 am, both Salman and Malik, along with their associates, kidnapped Chandan and his friend from Sarai Kale Khan in a car.

They then took them to the eighth floor of the NDMC building in Lodhi Colony and demanded money, the officer said.

When Chandan asked for more time, the accused beat him and his friend. They then pushed Chandan from the same floor of the building and fled the scene, police stated.

A case was registered under sections 302 (murder), 365 (abduction), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34

(common intentions) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)

Subsequently, a police team was assembled to nab the accused.

On the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, a tip-off was received and a trap was laid at Indirapuram in Ghaziabad from where the accused were nabbed, police said.

The authorities added that efforts are underway to nab the remaining accused.

Malik during interrogation claimed that Chandan was involved in opening

and supplying fake bank accounts.

These accounts were then utilised to commit online frauds and place bets, police officials stated.