Man killed, 2 injured as DEVI bus rams into stationary DTC vehicle

NEW DELHI: A 37-year-old man died and two others sustained injuries after a speeding DEVI bus rammed into a stationary DTC bus near the Shadipur Depot in central Delhi’s Ranjeet Nagar area, police on Friday said.

The incident took place around 9 pm on Thursday when the DTC bus was parked along the bus stand at Shadipur Depot, they said.

The DEVI (Delhi Electric Vehicle Interconnector) bus, allegedly driven in a rash and negligent manner, crashed into the rear of the stationary vehicle, causing the latter to lurch forward and hit three pedestrians, who were crossing the road near Metro Pillar 250, police said.

The accused driver, identified as Devender Kumar (56), a resident of Tikri Kalan in west Delhi, has been apprehended, they said.

A case has been registered under sections 281 (rash driving), 125(a) (an act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the BNS at Ranjeet Nagar Police Station, an official said.

“The driver has been terminated. He was driving buses since 1990. He was not a DTC bus driver. In case of electric buses, the private concessionaire only hires drivers. We have proper guidelines for these drivers before getting them on board,” said a senior official from the Transport Department.

“All three injured persons were immediately shifted to the RML Hospital. One of them, Sourabh (37), a resident of Baljeet Nagar, was later referred to RLKC Metro Hospital due to the severity of his injuries. He succumbed during treatment,” said a senior police officer.

Sourabh suffered extensive injuries, including brain haemorrhage, blunt abdominal trauma and cardiac arrest, he added. The officer said that despite emergency CPR and life-saving efforts, he was declared dead at 10:30 pm on the same night. His body was later transferred to the RML Hospital mortuary for post-mortem, he added.

The two other injured Annu (32), a resident of Mangolpur, and Mannu (37), a resident of Moti Nagar, also sustained multiple abrasions and injuries on the hips, back, shoulders and knees, police said.

A team from the local police station visited the accident site along with the members of a crime team.

The CCTV footage from nearby locations is also being scanned to ascertain the exact sequence of events, police said.

The offending DEVI bus has been seized and further investigation is on to determine if mechanical failure or human error led to the accident, they said.