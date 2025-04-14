Man killed, 2 hurt as car hits stationary scooter on flyover

NEW DELHI: A tragic accident occurred on the Outer Delhi’s Peeragarhi Flyover on Saturday evening, claiming the life of a 23-year-old man and injuring two others.

The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Mangolpuri Police Station.

According to the police reports, the incident took place around 7:45 pm in front of Navjeevan Hospital, when a white-colored car rammed into a stationary scooty carrying three young men.

The deceased was rushed to Jaipur Golden Hospital in Sector-3, Rohini, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Two others, both aged between 21 and 23, sustained injuries and are currently undergoing treatment. All three were residents of Palam Colony in Delhi.

According to the preliminary investigation by police at the Mangolpuri Police Station, the trio had been returning home from Delhi Technical University after participating in a cricket match.

While riding on the Peeragarhi Flyover, one of the individuals received a video call from his residence. The group decided to halt the scooty to take the call.

It was during this pause that a white-colored car collided with their scooty. The impact of the crash caused the deceased to fall off the flyover. He sustained critical injuries and later died at the hospital.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections and launched an investigation into the matter.

Efforts are underway to trace the vehicle involved in the collision and determine the sequence of events leading up to the fatal crash.

Authorities have urged commuters to avoid halting on flyovers for safety reasons as investigations into this incident continue.