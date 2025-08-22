Man kidnaps infant for relative seeking male child, arrested

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have arrested a 32-year-old man for kidnapping a three-month-old infant from Central Delhi’s Anand Parbat area, allegedly driven by greed for money. The incident came to light after the baby’s mother, a resident of Chennai, lodged a complaint at Anand Parbat Police Station. The accused was identified as Jitender Kumar (32), son of Birbal, and a resident of Khetri in Rajasthan.

According to police, the incident occurred on August 19 when the baby’s mother was travelling by train to Delhi with her child to visit relatives. During the journey, she met Jitender Kumar, who spoke with her for over two hours and gained her trust. He later accompanied her to Anand Parbat but absconded with the child shortly after arriving in the area.

Based on her complaint, an FIR under Section 137(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at Anand Parbat Police Station. A special team led by SHO Subhash Chander and supervised by senior officers, including DCP Central Nishin Valsan, was formed to track the accused.

The team examined over 100 CCTV cameras and used the Facial Recognition System (FRS) to identify and trace him. With coordinated efforts, Jitender Kumar was tracked to his native place in Khetri, Rajasthan, where he was apprehended. The kidnapped infant was recovered safely from his possession.

During interrogation, Kumar confessed that a relative had pressured him to procure a male child for adoption, promising him financial assistance in return. Police said the lure of money, combined with this pressure, drove him to commit the crime.

Officials praised the swift and coordinated efforts of the police team, noting that the timely use of technology and interstate coordination ensured the baby’s safe recovery.

The accused remains in custody while further investigation continues.