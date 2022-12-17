Man kidnapped, dog demanded as ransom

Noida: Gautam Buddh Nagar police has booked three persons for allegedly abducting a man, resident of a high-rise society in Greater Noida, after they failed to abduct his brother's pet dog of an expensive breed. In order to release the victim, the accused called up the pet owner and asked for the dog as ransom. The incident took place on December 14 in Alpha-2 sector of Greater Noida. The complainant told police that he had purchased a Dogo Argentino breed around six months back for



Rs 1.5 lakh. "My brother Rahul who lives in Alpha-2 helps in taking care of the dogs and often takes them to his residence," the complainant told police.

The complainant further told police that on December 14, Vishal Kumar, an aquaintance of Rahul came to meet him along with two others —Lalit and Monty.

"Vishal tried to forcibly take the dog with him but Rahul intervened after which the three suspects took away my brother in their car. They later called up on my number and asked me to bring the dog to them if I want my brother back," the complaint further reads.

Police was informed and a case was registered against the three suspects — all residents of Aligarh, under section 364 (kidnapping) of the IPC. Anjani Kumar Singh, SHO of Beta-2 police station said that on December 15, the suspects released the victim Rahul under police pressure.