Man jumps to death from 43rd floor of high-rise in Noida

Noida: A man in his early 40s ended his life after jumping from 43rd floor of a high-rise in Noida’s Sector 94. Police said that the man was a Delhi based property dealer and took extreme step under mental stress.



The incident took place on Saturday at Supertech Supernova building. The deceased, had come to see a property at the society and was accompanied by a broker.

“The man stayed at the apartment while the broker came down. At ground floor he found that the man had jumped and died,” said Rajneesh Verma, Assistant Commissioner of Police-1, Noida. The security personnel at society informed police about the incident following which a team from the Sector 126 police station rushed to the spot and took the body to the hospital.

“He was declared dead on arrival by the hospital authorities. His body was taken into custody and sent for post-mortem. After identification, his family was informed,” Verma added.

The family told police that the man was under stress and that might have been the reason behind him taking such extreme step.