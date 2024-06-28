Man jumps infront of Delhi Metro, injured

NEW DELHI: A 35-year-old man was grievously injured after he jumped in front of an approaching train at the Hauz Khas Metro Station here on Thursday in an attempt to end his life, officials said.

According to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, the incident happened around 2.20 pm and led to the halting of metro services in the section for around 15 minutes.

Police reached the spot and found that the man had been taken to AIIMS trauma centre with injuries on his head and the left portion of his body, a senior police officer said. The man was found with a metro card, debit card, documents, and a mobile phone recovered by officials. CCTV footage from the metro station showed him jumping from platform number 1 around 2:14 pm. Police determined that he had boarded a metro train from Greater Kailash at 1:59 pm based on details from the metro card.