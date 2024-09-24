Man jumps in front of metro train, injured

NEW DELHI: A man was seriously injured after he jumped in front of an approaching train at Lok Kalyan Marg Metro Station on Monday, a DMRC official said.

Services on the Delhi metro’s yellow line were delayed briefly, he said.

According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation officials, the train was going towards Samaypur Badli when a passenger jumped in front of the train at 5.47 pm.

“The passenger was rushed to the nearest hospital. Train services were briefly regulated between Vishwavidhyala-Qutub Minar during this period and normal train movement was restored at 6.15 pm,” said the official.