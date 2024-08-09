Man jumps before metro, dies

NEW DELHI: A 50-year-old man committed suicide by jumping in front of a train at Yamuna Bank metro station here, disrupting services briefly on the Blue Line, officials said.

According to a suicide note recovered from the man’s possession, he took the extreme step due to financial hardship and health issues, police said.

On Thursday, a call was received from the metro station controller, that a man had jumped in front of a train. A police team rushed to the spot and the man was taken to LBS Hospital, where he was declared dead.