Man jailed, fined ₹13.56L in Tata Power-DDL electricity theft case

New Delhi: Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (Tata Power-DDL) has secured a conviction in a Shalimar Bagh power theft case, highlighting its ongoing drive against electricity theft in the city. The Special Electricity Court in Rohini, presided over by Additional Sessions Judge Prashant Kumar, found Balram Rai guilty of tampering with an electricity meter and illegally charging e-rickshaws. Rai was convicted under Sections 135 and 138 of the Electricity Act, 2003, and a civil liability of ₹13.56 lakh was imposed.

The offence was detected on 31 July 2018, when Tata Power-DDL’s enforcement team inspected Rai’s commercial establishment and found a connected load of 18.045 KW. Strong technical and documentary evidence presented by the utility played a key role in the court’s verdict.

Earlier this month, a separate case from Mangolpuri saw Mukesh Kumar sentenced to three months in prison for direct theft of electricity through illegal tapping of Tata Power-DDL’s LT ABC line. The stolen power had been used for domestic consumption and e-rickshaw charging. Kumar had also attempted to conceal the theft by operating under a meter registered in his mother’s name. A civil liability of ₹13.78 lakh was imposed, and he was taken into custody immediately.

With these verdicts, Tata Power-DDL has secured seven convictions in FY 2025–26, with several more cases pending. A company spokesperson said the convictions reinforce the utility’s commitment to strict enforcement and urged citizens to report electricity theft. “Such offences undermine the power distribution system and affect honest consumers. Together, we can build a more accountable and efficient electricity ecosystem,” the spokesperson added.

Tata Power-DDL, a joint venture between Tata Power and the Government of NCT of Delhi, serves around nine million consumers in North and Northwest Delhi and has been at the forefront of distribution reforms, reducing Aggregate Technical & Commercial losses to 5.5 per cent from

53 per cent in 2002.