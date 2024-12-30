Man injured in scuffle in south Delhi

NEW DELHI: A man got injured after a quarrel between a group of friends turned violent in south Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri area, an official said on Sunday.

According to the police, on the evening of December 26, Sanju Tanwar (28) was having alcohol with his friends.

An argument broke out among Tanwar and his friends -- Mohit Chikara, Preet Tanwar, and Manish Goyal which turned violent.

The three men allegedly assaulted Tanwar, leaving him injured, the police said.

“We have registered an FIR and launched further investigation into the matter,” a senior police officer stated.