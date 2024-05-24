Man injured in hit-and-run, undergoes brain surgery

NEW DELHI: A 26-year-old man suffered serious injuries in an alleged hit-and-run incident near the Kohat Metro Station in northwest Delhi, police said

on Thursday.

Efforts are on to identify the driver of the offending vehicle and nab him, they added.

According to the police, the incident took place on May 15 at around 11 pm when the victim, identified as Siddharth, was returning to his home in Sector 15, Rohini.

“My son works for a logistics company as a sales executive and was returning home. When he reached near the Kohat Metro Station, a speeding and recklessly driven car hit his motorcycle head-on and fled immediately,” the man’s father Ravinder Pandita told PTI.

“My son regained consciousness after two days, after he underwent brain surgery. The police must take strict action against those responsible,” Pandita said.

He further said, “A PCR call was made to the police and the police rushed him to a government hospital. It was about 12 am when I, too, received a call about the accident. I reached there and took my son to a private hospital.”

According to a senior police officer, soon after getting information about the matter, a team was sent to the spot and the CCTV footage of the area was checked.

“The team investigating the case visited the government hospital, where doctors declared the victim unfit for statement. The victim was riding a bullet motorcycle and was hit by a car which fled the spot,” the officer said.

The officer added that a probe has been launched into the matter by registering an FIR under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the

Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the offending vehicle’s driver, who is yet to be unidentified.