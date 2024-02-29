Man injured in celebratory firing by bride’s cousin at Noida wedding

A 19-year-old man was hospitalised with injuries caused in celebratory firing at a wedding function in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida on Wednesday, police said.

The celebratory firing, which is prohibited in Uttar Pradesh, was done allegedly by the bride’s 20-year-old cousin who fled the scene after the incident, the police said.

The incident took place around 8 pm, according to officials. “A baraat had arrived at the Kherli Bhau village in Rabupura area. Atta resident Zishan was among the visiting baraati. Zishan got injured in the celebratory firing done by the bride’s cousin. He was immediately taken to a private hospital and is undergoing treatment,” Additional DCP (Greater Noida) said.