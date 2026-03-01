Man hit by Vande Bharat train

Ghaziabad: A 22-year-old man was killed after being hit by the Vande Bharat Express in Modinagar town of Ghaziabad district on Saturday. The tragic incident occurred near the Hapur Road railway crossing under the jurisdiction of Bhojpur police station.

The deceased has been identified as Atul, son of Rajeev, a resident of Kanpur. According to eyewitnesses, Atul was walking along the railway track with earphones plugged into his ears at the time of the accident.