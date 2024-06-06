Man held, juvenile apprehended as police solve homicide case within 48 hours

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested a man and apprehended a juvenile for their involvement in an attempted culpable homicide case registered at the Sarai Rohilla Police Station.

The accused was identified as Puneet Goswami (18) resident of M-Block, Shastri Nagar, Delhi, and the juvenile was identified as a 17-year-old minor resident of Delhi.

Prateek was assaulted with a screwdriver, sustaining head injuries. An FIR under sections 308/341/34 IPC was registered, and a Delhi Police team led by ACP Jitendra Patel investigated. CCTV analysis and intelligence led to the arrest of a minor and Puneet Goswami.

The attack, stemming from road rage, was solved within 48 hours.