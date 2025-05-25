Man held in UP for bludgeoning couple

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested an individual for the brutal murder of a 45-year-old man, injuring his wife over a relationship with the wife of the deceased. The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Kishangarh Police Station. The accused has been identified as Akhilesh son of Chandra Prakash resident of Majhighvan Karan, Chauhaniya, Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, the murder came to light on the night of May 21, 2024, when a PCR call reported a male body at Katwaria Sarai. Responding swiftly, police found a man dead with severe head injuries and a woman unconscious with visible wounds.

The woman was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre. The deceased was identified as Ashok Kumar (45), while the injured woman was his wife, M. Devi. Both were daily wage laborers from Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, working at IIT Delhi. Their daughter, Kajal, confirmed their identities. A case under an FIR under sections 103(1)/109(1) BNS was

registered at the Kishangarh Police Station. Given the gruesome nature of the crime, a special team was formed under the close supervision of ACP Vijay Kumar and ACP Ranbir Singh.

The team worked relentlessly, analyzing CCTV footage, scrutinizing call data, and conducting technical surveillance.

Multiple raids were conducted in Rae Bareli and Maharajganj. The accused, Akhilesh, was apprehended from Rae Bareli after a prolonged chase. During interrogation, he confessed to murdering the couple in a fit of rage. Akhilesh revealed he shared a personal relationship with the victim’s wife, which had recently soured.

Feeling humiliated after being rejected, he attacked the couple with a hammer and fled, changing locations to evade arrest. The murder weapon and Akhilesh’s blood-stained clothes were recovered. Further investigation is ongoing.