Man held in RK Puram hit-&-run

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have arrested an individual for a blind hit-and-run case in the RK Puram area.

The accused has been identified as Rajesh Mehta (55), a resident of Shiv Vihar, Rohtak road, Paschim Vihar, Delhi.

According to the police, the incident occurred on April 26 at around 10 pm when an unidentified man was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing the Ring Road near Hotel Hyatt Regency, Bhikaji Cama Place.

The victim was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre but was declared brought dead. An FIR was registered under sections 281/106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the RK Puram Police Station.

Despite initial setbacks due to a lack of immediate clues and the absence of nearby CCTV cameras, a dedicated police team led by Inspector Ravinder Kumar Tyagi and supervised by Dr. Garima Tiwari, ACP, launched an extensive investigation.

The team meticulously reviewed footage from hundreds of CCTV cameras across a 25-kilometer stretch extending from Ring Road to Paschim Vihar, analysing traffic flow and suspect vehicle movement.

Crucial progress in the RK Puram hit-and-run case came after a witness saw a white car hit the victim. CCTV footage helped trace a dented Hyundai Alcazar to Shiv Vihar.

The car was registered to Seema Mehta, whose husband Rajesh later confessed to the crime. The deceased, Mulu (34) from Tikamgarh, was identified via Aadhaar. His body was released post-mortem. Investigation continues.