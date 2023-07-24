Man held in Arms Act case dies in police custody

New Delhi: A 36-year-old man who was arrested in an Arms Act case died here in police custody under mysterious circumstances on Sunday, officials said.



According to police, the custodial death was reported from the Subhash Place police station around 6.30 am.

The deceased, Sheikh Sahadat, was a resident of Delhi’s Jahangirpuri. He, along with four others, was arrested on Saturday, a senior police officer said.

Sahadat was previously involved in more than 18 criminal cases, police said.

The accused were produced before a court, which sent Sahadat to police custody for a day, whereas the others were remanded in judicial custody, the officer said. A medical examination of the accused was conducted on Saturday evening. Subsequently, he was taken to the police station and lodged in the lockup, police said. Around 6.30 am, an on-duty police personnel noticed heavy breathing by Sahadat. He informed the duty officer and Sahadat was rushed to the BSA hospital, where he was declared brought dead, police said.