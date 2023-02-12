Man held in ’21 abetment to suicide case of woman Delhi Police constable

New Delhi: A 27-year-old man wanted in a 2021 suicide case of a woman Delhi Police constable has been arrested from Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, police said on Sunday.

Sonu Bhalotiya, a resident of a village in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district, was apprehended from the Meerut Cantonment area. He was on the run after hearing about the incident, they said. The accused was declared a proclaimed offender and a cash reward of Rs 20,000 announced on his arrest in the abetment to suicide case. He was frequently changing his address to evade arrest, police said. Bhalotiya used to work at the army’s supply corporation in Bengaluru and remained absent without leave from duty after the incident, police said.

He was also aware that a warrant for his arrest had been issued on the direction of a court, a senior police official said. The constable hanged herself on August 3, 2021, at her house in southwest Delhi’s Palam village following which a complaint was filed by her sister alleging that she had committed suicide because of harassment by Bhalotiya, they said.

In her complaint, she said that Bhalotiya had met her sister in 2020, police said.He befriended the victim by telling her that he resided in a village neighbouring hers. Later, he also made her believe that he was unmarried, the complainant said, according to police.

The constable also belonged to Rajasthan. Bhalotiya took her e-mail ID’s password and extracted contact details, photos and videos,

they said.