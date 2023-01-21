Man held hostage at gunpoint in car for 7 hrs, robbed of cash

NOIDA: A 34-year-old man has alleged that he was held hostage at gunpoint for around 7 hours in a private car and robbed of Rs 1 lakh last Sunday. The man was heading to Greater Noida and had boarded a private car from sector 37 bus stand and was finally thrown out of the car in Delhi.



According to the complainant, Jeganathan Thangaraja, resident of Noida sector 45 said that the incident took place on January 15.

“I had to reach Greater Noida for an interview before 2:30 pm on January 15, so I decided to take a cab from sector 37 bus stop. A white colour Maruti came and stopped in front of me. The driver asked me where I wanted to go to which I replied Greater Noida. I asked the fare, they told me Rs 30. Three people, including the passenger, were sitting in the car,” Jeganathan said in his complaint.

As the car crossed Amity University, the three pointed guns on the complainant’s head and chest.

“They told me I have been kidnapped. They started beating me following which my spectacles broke. They then took away my belongings like phone, phone (which contained my cards). They then asked me my UPI id and passwords. They had blindfolded me,” he stated.

The accused asked the complainant for more money to which he stated that his cards did not have enough amount.

“They initially took me towards Greater Noida and then got me to DLF mall. In middle they stopped the cab 4-5 times. I requested them to loosen the blindfold as my eyes hurted. They then too me towards Delhi,” the complainant stated.

He requested them to leave him but they didn’t listen to his request and instead threatening him for not going to the police and reporting the incident.