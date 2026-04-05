Man held from Ghaziabad for job fraud

new delhi: A 28-year-old man has been arrested from Ghaziabad for allegedly cheating a Delhi woman of more than Rs 1.51 lakh on the pretext of filing a job application, police said on Saturday.

Accused Keshav Kumar Karn, a resident of Ghaziabad’s Khoda Colony, was apprehended by a team from the Cyber police station in Shahdara district. A mobile phone and a SIM card were recovered from his possession, officials said. According to police, the case was registered on November 13, 2025, following a complaint from a woman resident of East Rohtash Nagar, who reported being duped through a fraudulent job offer.

The victim was asked to register via a link sent to her mobile phone. On clicking it, her phone was compromised, following which eight unauthorised transactions were carried out from her bank account, resulting in a loss of Rs 1,51,018, police said.

The complainant reported the incident on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, after which an FIR was registered. agencies