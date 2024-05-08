Man held from Bihar for raping 13-year old girl

NEW DELHI: A 20-year-old man was arrested near the Nepal border in Bihar by the Delhi Police for allegedly sexually assaulting and impregnating a 13-year-old minor girl. A complaint registered at the Delhi Cantt Police Station alerted the police.



The arrested accused was identified as Umesh Thapa (20), son of Chun Bahadur Thapa, a resident of Faridabad, Haryana.

As per the police, the case began with a distressing report at Delhi Cantt Police Station on May 1, when MLC information was received from Safdarjung Hospital, revealing a child victim had been presented for a check-up and was found to be pregnant. Upon inquiry, it was learned that the victim was only 13-years-old, and although she could not provide much information about the alleged perpetrator, she identified him as Umesh.

Thapa was tracked down to be hiding in Nepal. He was apprehended upon his return to India and presented at the police station.