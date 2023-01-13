Man held for trying to snatch woman cab driver’s phone

New Delhi: A man was arrested for allegedly trying to snatch a woman cab driver’s mobile phone after breaking the window of her vehicle in north Delhi’s Kashmiri Gate area, officials said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Monday at around 2 am. The accused has been identified as Amit alias Sunny (24), a resident of Bhajanpura, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

The woman received minor injuries in the robbery attempt, he said. According to police, the cab driver was waiting to pick up a passenger when the man allegedly threw a stone at her vehicle and broke the glass window.