Man held for smuggling foreign currency worth Rs 1.35 cr at IGIA

NEW DELHI: A man has been arrested for smuggling foreign currency worth Rs 1.35 crore, which he concealed inside a bag, at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here, the customs department said.

The customs officers have booked a case of smuggling against the 26-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh.

The individual intended to travel from Terminal-2 of Delhi’s IGI Airport to Hyderabad on January 18, and subsequently to Ras Al Khaimah (in the United Arab Emirates) on the same day, according to a post on X.

Acting on specific intelligence, customs officers intercepted the passenger, and an examination of his baggage led to the recovery of foreign currency ingeniously concealed in a black trolley bag.

The recovered currency includes USD 20,000, Saudi Riyal 5,25,500 and Qatari Riyal 1,000. The total value of the seized currency is Rs 1.35 crore, the customs said.

“The passenger admitted to attempting to smuggle the currency out of India,” it said.

The man has been arrested, and the foreign currency was seized.