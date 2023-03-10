Man held for selling fake currency notes

The cyber unit of the Delhi Police’s Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operation (IFSO) arrested a conman from Rajasthan’s Jalore for selling fake Indian currency notes (FICN), the cops informed on Thursday. The accused has been identified as Mula Ram (22), a resident of Rajsathan’s Gida Barmer. DCP (IFSO) Prashant Gautam said, the accused was selling fake Indian currency on Instagram.

A complaint from the Deputy Secretary to the Government of India, Coin and Currency Division was received in the Cyber Crime Unit Special Cell alleging that an Instagram link (https://instagram.com/fake__currency_indian) has come to notice where has been claimed for the sale FICN, Gautam mentioned.

They further said that based on the complaint, an FIR was registered and the investigation was taken up. During the investigation, technical analysis was done. Later, the investigative officer of the case also contacted him as a decoy customer and transferred Rs 3,000 through his UPI Account to his Google pay number. Accused assured IO (decoy customer) that he would send Rs 6,000 in exchange for Rs 3,000. He also told that he would send a parcel containing fake currency notes of Rs 6,000 through Amazon that would reach within 24 hrs but he avoided the police decoy customer and did not dispatch any parcel, Gautam said.