Man held for selling fake concert tickets

NEW DELHI: The Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested a B.tech dropout student for selling fake tickets of the popular singer’s concert. The police were informed about the incident through a complaint registered at the Cyber Police Station, South Delhi.



The accused has been identified as Kaushik Raj alias Ankit Singh (29) son of Abhay Kumar resident of Jeevan Park, Uttam Nagar, Delhi. According to the police reports, the arrest follows an investigation tied to an FIR registered on October 12, under Section 318(4) BNS.

The case began when a resident of Neb Sarai, reported being scammed while purchasing concert tickets. The victim contacted Raj after being referred by a friend.

Initially, Raj sent five fake complimentary tickets through email and received payment for additional tickets.

Over time, the victim bought 69 tickets worth 4.76 lakh rupees. The fraud was discovered when the victim contacted Paytm Insider, which confirmed the tickets were fake.

A police team, led by Inspector Arun Kumar Verma, traced Raj to Bangalore, but he was eventually apprehended at Nizamuddin Railway Station.

Raj confessed to the crime, admitting he spent the stolen money at clubs and purchased expensive gadgets.

The police recovered two mobile phones, including an iPhone worth 1.35 lakh rupees, an Apple Watch valued at 50,000 rupees, and five debit cards used in the fraudulent transactions.

Kaushik Raj, a B.Tech dropout, revealed that he used the scam to fund his lifestyle after working in event management.