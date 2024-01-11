Man held for posing as IAF pilot to cheat women on pretext of marriage

New Delhi: The Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested an individual who posed as a pilot in the Indian Air Force to cheat multiple women on the pretext of false marriage assurances, DCP Shahdara Rohit Meena said.



The police received the information about the incident through a complaint registered at the Cyber Cell of Shahdara Police Station.

The arrested accused was identified as Nitin Kumar Gaur (25), son of Sunil Kumar Gaur, resident of Bhola Nath Nagar, Shahdara, Delhi.

According to the police, the investigation began on October 31, 2022, when a complaint was filed by a victim who had fallen prey to Gaur’s elaborate scheme.

The victim alleged that she received a Facebook friend request from someone claiming to be Sparsh Sharma, a pilot in the Indian Air Force.

Over a period of 1.5 years, the accused manipulated the victim emotionally, convincing her to transfer a staggering amount of Rs 11 lakh, citing financial troubles due to a frozen bank account.

The team of the Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police, meticulously collected call and IP data, leading to the arrest of Nitin Kumar Gaur from his residence in Shahdara.

During the raid, a Samsung A20 mobile phone was recovered, which Gaur had used to operate fake Facebook accounts and communicate with victims, and a money trail exposing transactions exceeding Rs 15 lakh. The modus operandi involved Gaur creating a fake Facebook profile with the name Sparsh Sharma, adding profile photos of real pilots to appear genuine. He targeted women, proposed marriage, and then fabricated financial crises, persuading them to transfer money.

So far, three victims have come forward, totaling losses of Rs 13.5 lakh. The investigation is ongoing, with more potential victims anticipated.