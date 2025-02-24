Man held for posing as ED director, extorting ₹25 lakh

GURUGRAM: The Gurugram Police has arrested an individual for impersonating as an ED director and his personal assistant to extort Rs 25 lakh.

The police were informed about the incident through a complaint registered at the Sector 10 Police Station.

The accused has been identified as Ravi Raj (42) resident of Saidpur village, Nalanda district, Bihar.

According to the police, the case originated from a complaint filed on November 21, 2024, at Sector-10 police station, Gurugram.

The complainant alleged that a decorator company owner, along with individuals pretending to be ED officials, had coerced him into transferring Rs 25 lakh under the pretense of legal threats.

The police registered a case and launched an investigation under the supervision of Inspector Rambeer.

During the probe, authorities discovered that the decorator company owner was demanding Rs 25 lakh from the complainant, which he refused to return. The company owner then approached Ravi Raj, who falsely claimed to have connections within the Enforcement Directorate. Raj assured the owner that he could recover the money through intimidation.

Further investigations revealed that Ravi Raj initially introduced himself as an ED director while conversing with the complainant. Later, using a different phone number, he pretended to be the ED director’s PA, reinforcing the scam.

Under the threat of legal repercussions, the complainant was pressured into transferring Rs 25 lakh to the decorator company. In exchange for his fraudulent services, Ravi Raj allegedly took a commission of Rs 4 lakh from the company.

Following his arrest, Ravi Raj is set to be presented before the court, where police will seek his remand for further investigation. Authorities plan to interrogate him to determine if he was involved in similar fraudulent schemes.