Man held for murder over monetary dispute

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested a 23-year-old individual for the brutal murder of an individual over a monetary dispute.

The deceased was identified as Vicky, and the accused as Ashish Chaudhary. Both were residents of New Usman Pur, Delhi.

According to the police, the case was registered on June 16, at the New Usmanpur Police Station, charged Chaudhary with murder under sections 302, 120B, and 34 of the IPC, alongside violations of the Arms Act.

The Karkardooma Court issued Proclaimed Offender proceedings against Ashish Chaudhary on August 2, 2024, intensifying efforts to capture him. Vicky, known as Bad Character in New Usmanpur, was murdered on June 15.

While Deepak, Monu, and a juvenile were apprehended, Ashish and Mehkar evaded arrest until Chaudhary was caught in Dhaula Kuan by Constable Manoj. Chaudhary confessed, citing a long-standing feud.