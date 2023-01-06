Man held for manhandling ASI on New Year’s Eve

New Delhi: A 26-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly misbehaving and manhandling duty officers during New Year celebration in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area, officials said on



Wednesday.

According to police, a video showing some policemen allegedly misbehaving with a man and a woman made rounds of social media. The police, however, said that the couple had first misbehaved with the policemen.

The video also showed a policeman slapping a woman.

Police said a vigilance inquiry has been initiated in connection with the matter.

“The initial facts were verified and it was found that on New Year’s eve, the staff of Jahangirpuri police station was patrolling the area. Around 12.30 am, they noticed that some people were creating nuisance in H-block, Jahangirpuri,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said.

Some of them were under the influence of alcohol and on being directed to vacate the area, they became agitated and started abusing the police staff, the DCP said.

A man and a woman among them pulled the collar of an assistant sub inspector (ASI), slapped him and manhandled the other staff in

uniform.