Man held for killing woman, dumping body in public toilet

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested a 50-year-old man for the murder of a 22-year-old woman in a public toilet over a quarrel due to a physical relationship.

The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Ashok Vihar Police Station.

The deceased was identified as Nandni alias Kallo (22) daughter of Vinod resident of Gudmandi, Model Town, Delhi, however, the accused has been identified as Keshav Prasad (50) son of Balchand resident of CSA Colony, WPIA, Delhi.

According to the police, the accused was arrested while attempting to flee to Vijayawada. The victim’s mobile phone was recovered from his possession.

On February 22, police received information about an unidentified female body found inside a sack at a public toilet near Bilal Mosque, WPIA.

The deceased, a woman aged 25-30 years, was later identified as Nandni alias Kallo (22) through six tattoo marks on her body.

A murder case was registered under an FIR at Ashok Vihar police station, and a dedicated team was formed to investigate the case.

The joint team, comprising officers from Police Stations Ashok Vihar, Bharat Nagar, Keshav Puram, AATS, and Special Staff, worked under the close supervision of senior officials.

Investigators analysed CCTV footage, used technical surveillance, and gathered intelligence, identifying Keshav Prasad as the prime suspect. He admitted to strangling the victim after a dispute over money. Police recovered her phone and are probing his possible involvement in other crimes or accomplices.