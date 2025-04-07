Man held for forging property papers to dupe banks

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police have arrested a man accused of masterminding a racket that forged property documents and impersonated deceased individuals to secure bank loans. Suresh Kumar, 45, of Nand Nagri, allegedly obtained loans worth crores using fake papers.

Arrested on April 2 in a 2015 loan fraud case, he was identified through forensic fingerprint analysis. Police said Suresh is linked to 18 cases and has confessed to supplying forged documents. Investigations continue to

uncover his wider criminal network.