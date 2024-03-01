Man held for forcing minor girl to share obscene images

A 27-year-old man has been arrested from Nainital by the Delhi Police’s Cyber Cell for blackmailing and threatening a minor girl to share her obscene images, police said on Thursday.

The police received the information about the incident through a complaint registered at Southwest Delhi’s Cyber Police Station.

The arrested accused was identified as Subhan Ali (27), resident of Bajpur, Udham Singh Nagar, Uttarakhand.

According to the police, the victim was a minor school student using her smartphone for online classes and was forced into sharing obscene images and videos of herself.

The accused had pretended to be a female peer, engaging the victim in a deceptive game of ‘Truth and Dare’ on Snapchat, eventually leading to the exploitation.

The matter came to light when the victim’s mother discovered the disturbing content on her daughter’s phone, prompting immediate police action. A case was registered under Section 354 D of the Indian Penal Code and Section 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.

The police team of the Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police under the supervision of ACP Devender Kumar Singh, initiated a meticulous investigation.

Technical analysis of the suspect’s Snapchat and Google IDs led to the identification of a mobile number active in Uttarakhand.

On Saturday, after intensive surveillance and search operations in Udham Singh Nagar, Subhan Ali was apprehended.

During interrogation, Ali confessed to his crimes, and the smartphone used for the offences was seized.