Man held for fake job firm linked to 85 cybercrime cases

NEW DELHI: A 33-year-old man, Muneer Khan alias Sahil Sharma, was arrested in Gurugram’s IT Park for allegedly running a fake manpower recruitment firm linked to 85 cybercrime complaints nationwide.

The case began after a stolen iPhone led to Rs 3.98 lakh in unauthorised UPI transfers, with part of the sum traced to Meraaki Manpower Services. Police recovered 200 cheques, four debit cards, and found the firm laundered cybercrime proceeds through multiple accounts.

Khan, from Haryana’s Palwal district, has a prior rape case. His associates

remain absconding.