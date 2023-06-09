Man held for extorting money from woman

New Delhi: Cyber unit of Shahdara district police has arrested a man from Rajasthan’s Ajmer in connection with a case of extortion from a woman by recording her sensitive video, police said on Friday. The accused has been identified as Arun Gopal Lal Goyar (19), a resident of Ajmer, Rajasthan, they said.



According to police, on May 27, they received a complaint at the cyber police station by a person who alleged that her daughter came in contact with an alleged person namely Arun on Instagram. Then duo did WhatsApp call during which the alleged person recorded an obscene video by screen recording. Thereafter the accused transmitted those screenshots and videos to the relatives and friends of the complainant and then demanded Rs 25,000 for deleting them due to which the victim and the family of the victim were in mental trauma.

DCP Shahdara Rohit Meena said that based on the complaint, a case was registered under sections 354(C), 354(D), 506/509/385 IPC, and 12 POCSO ACT and an investigation was taken up by a police team led by SHO Cyber police station, Shahdara under supervision of ACP Sanjay Kumar and ACP Operation Mohinder Singh.

“During the investigation, the CDR of the calling Number, and IPDR of the alleged Instagram and WhatsApp profile were analysed. Based on the details, our police team zeroed in on one Arun Gopallal Goyar staying in

his house in Ajmer, Rajasthan where he was arrested,” DCP mentioned.

“During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused was fond of watching porn and there were many porn videos found on his mobile. He used to contact unknown girls trapped them through friendship and victimised them”, the official further said.

Police have seized one mobile phone used in the crime. Further investigation is underway, they added.