Man held for duping over 50 women on pretext of marriage

New Delhi: A 38-year-old man, who allegedly duped over 50 women on the pretext of marriage by posing as a senior government official, has been arrested, officials on Thursday said.



The accused, identified as Mukeem Ayyub (38), was arrested from the Nizamuddin railway station, they said, adding the accused is a permanent resident of Gujarat’s Vadodra.

“The accused had duped over 50 women on the pretext of marriage through matrimonial websites posing as a senior government official. He has been involved in such cases across the states and was being searched by the police from different states,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Sanjay Kumar Sain.

The officer said that a team of anti-extortion and kidnapping cell/crime branch

started gathering information about Khan, who was being searched by the police from

different states.

A tip-off was received that Khan is coming to Delhi from Vadodra, he added.

“The team laid a trap and arrested him from the Nizamuddin railway station. Khan was interrogated where he disclosed of his involvement and also revealed his modus operandi,” the DCP said.

He disclosed that he duped several women, including high-profile women on the pretext of marriage by creating multiple fake profiles with attractive description on different matrimonial websites, police said.

He disclosed that he used to target high-profile unmarried, widow and divorcee women for marriage, they said.

According to the police, he used to dupe the women after gaining their trust.

He used to meet their families to talk about marriage and cheat them by extracting money in the name of booking of resort, marriage hall or hotel, they said.

“Majority of the women he cheated were divorced,” said the DCP, adding that he got married in 2014 and has three children.

He used to take expensive articles like cash, mobile phones and jewellery from the targeted women in the name of marriage, police said.

His victims are high profile women of the same community and even includes a judicial officer, they said.