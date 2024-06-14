Man held for brutal murder of father over property dispute

NEW DELHI:A 35-year-old man was arrested by the Delhi Police for the murder of his 65-year-old father over a property dispute in North East Delhi’s Nand Nagri.



The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Nand Nagri Police Station.

The deceased was identified as Kehar Singh (65) son of Tota Ram, and the accused was identified as Arun alias Gajji (35) son of Kehar Singh, both residents of Nand Nagri, Delhi.

According to the Police, the gruesome crime took place around 2 pm on Wednesday. The case was promptly registered under section 302 IPC at the Nand Nagri Police Station.

The deceased, Kehar Singh, was living with his son, Arun, who also goes by the name Gajji. Kehar Singh had four daughters and two sons.

While his daughters are settled in their respective matrimonial homes, his elder son, Ram Bahadur alias Bobby resides in Maujpur.

Kehar Singh, who was unemployed due to old age, had frequent disputes with his son, Arun, who is employed irregularly as a nursing orderly at GTB Hospital. On June 12, a call was received at the Nand Nagri police station at 3:19 pm reporting a suspicious death at Nand Nagri.

The caller, who was incoherent, identified himself as needing help. Upon arrival at the scene, the police found the ground floor of the house locked and the gate to the stairs bolted from the inside.

The accused Arun, who was on the balcony, initially refused to open the door to the upper floors. After police persuasion, he allowed entry.

Inside the house, on the first floor, police discovered an empty liquor bottle, some cooked food, and a phone with the battery removed.

The second floor revealed a more gruesome scene, where Kehar Singh’s body was laying in an open area with severe head injuries.

A bamboo stick, a brick, and a piece of stone were found nearby, all stained with blood. Arun, who was heavily intoxicated and wearing only trousers, had bloodstains on his clothing and appeared to have recently doused himself with water. Initial investigations suggest that Arun, an alcoholic, frequently fought with his father.

The disputes often revolved around property distribution. Kehar Singh intended to bequeath the ground floor of the house to his daughters and the second floor to his elder son, Ram Bahadur, which did not sit well with Arun.

On the day of the murder, a verbal altercation escalated, leading Arun to fatally assault his father.