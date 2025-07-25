Man held for BIMA policy fraud in Ggm

NEW DELHI: The Cyber Cell of Gurugram Police has arrested a man posing as a government insurance agent in connection with a financial fraud case, where a victim was duped under the pretext of buying a BIMA policy. The accused, identified as 32-year-old Aman Mishra, a resident of Shivpur, Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh), allegedly impersonated a government insurance official over the phone and convinced the complainant to transfer money from his bank account. The arrest was made on Wednesday following a complaint registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station (West), Gurugram, on 28 November 2024. According to the complainant, the fraudster promised a zero-EMI insurance scheme, claiming only the premium amount

would be payable.

Trusting the offer, the victim transferred funds, later realising it was a scam. A team led by ACP (Cyber Crime) Priyanshu Diwan and Inspector Manoj Kumar, SHO of Cyber Crime Police Station, Manesar, investigated the case.

During questioning, Mishra admitted to receiving Rs 1 lakh of the defrauded money, which he later transferred by selling his bank account to a woman for Rs 4,000—suggesting a broader fraud network.

This is the second arrest in the case.