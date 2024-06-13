Man held for attacking ex-wife & children

GURUGRAM: A man was arrested for allegedly attacking his ex-wife and their two children in a village here, police said on Wednesday.

Upset over his divorce, Chhatarshal Tomar allegedly planned an attack on his ex-wife and children in Bhimgarh Kheri village. He broke into their house, armed with a pistol, knife, and other items. His ex-wife’s quick call to the police saved them.

Tomar was arrested and charged under IPC sections 307 and 452. Recovered items include a pistol, knife, and a shroud.

Tomar confessed to obtaining the pistol from Bihar. He’s also wanted in a

Bihar murder case.