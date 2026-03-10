Man held for assault, acid attack on partner

Gurugram: A 30-year-old woman living in a live-in relationship in Gurugram was allegedly assaulted by her partner, who is also accused of throwing acid on her, police said. The accused, identified as Pawan, a resident of Jainabad in Rewari, Haryana, has been arrested by the Crime Branch of the Gurugram Police.



The incident came to light on the night of March 8 when Sector 10A police station received information from Civil Hospital, Sector 10, that a woman had arrived for treatment after allegedly being injured in an acid attack by an unknown person. A police team reached the hospital and obtained her medico-legal report. After doctors declared her fit to give a statement, her account was recorded.

The woman told police that she had come to Gurugram around four years ago in search of work and had been living with Pawan in a flat in Sector 72.

She alleged that on March 8, Pawan assaulted her and later threw acid on her while she was undergoing treatment at Civil Hospital, causing her clothes to burn. Based on her complaint, police registered a case related to the acid attack at Sector 10A police station, while another case related to assault was registered at Badshahpur PS.

After receiving initial treatment, the woman was referred to PGI Rohtak. However, following examination, doctors discharged her the same day as her condition was stable.

Crime Branch arrested the accused on March 9; one man and woman detained for questioning.