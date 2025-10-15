Man held for abducting 4-yr-old; child rescued

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have arrested a 24-year-old man for kidnapping a 4-year-old boy to coerce the child’s mother into marrying him. The accused, Sudhakar Singh, son of Virendra Singh from Diligirdhar, Milkipur, Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, was apprehended while attempting to take the child to his native village.

The incident came to light on October 12, following a PCR call to Amar Colony Police Station. Preliminary investigation revealed that Sudhakar Singh had been in contact with the boy’s mother via Instagram for nearly a year and had threatened to abduct her son if she refused him. On the day of the kidnapping, the complainant spotted him near his residence around 1:00 PM, but he initially escaped. Hours later, the child was reported missing, prompting the registration of a case under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

A dedicated police team led by Inspector Rizwan Khan and supervised by ACP Rakesh Sharma combined technical surveillance with manual intelligence, tracking Sudhakar to Suhaildev Express at Lucknow Railway Station. The child was rescued unharmed and reunited with his family. Sudhakar, a flower seller, admitted the plan to use the child to pressurise the mother. Police praised the swift coordination and technical support that ensured the child’s safe recovery.