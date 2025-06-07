Man held for ₹20L matrimonial fraud

NEW DELHI: The Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested an individual from Mumbai for defrauding a woman of Rs 20 lakh by impersonating a potential groom on a matrimonial website, Shaadi.com. The police were informed about the incident through a complaint registered on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal. The accused has been identified as Nagesh Arjun Pawar (29), a resident of Mumbai, Maharashtra.

According to the police, the accused allegedly created a fake profile on Shaadi.com under the name Vishal Bhosle, claiming to work at Morgan Stanley and co-own stakes in Adventure Water Sports and Sahara Star Club. The case was registered following a complaint filed by a woman on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal. She stated that after matching with the accused on the platform, he began communicating with her and gradually gained her trust.

Under various pretexts, including medical emergencies, car accidents, and the need to purchase a mobile phone, he coerced the woman into transferring around Rs 20 lakh in multiple installments. Realising she had been duped, the victim lodged a formal complaint, prompting swift police action. Delhi Police arrested Maharashtra Home Guard Nagesh Pawar in Mumbai for duping women on Shaadi.com using a fake identity; six cyber fraud cases have been linked to him.