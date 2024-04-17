Man guns down cop, shoots at another man before killing self

New Delhi: A 44-year-old man shot and killed an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of the Delhi Police and injured another individual before shooting himself in a three-seater rickshaw (TSR) near Northeast Delhi’s Nand Nagri on Tuesday. The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Jyoti Nagar Police Station.



The accused was identified as Mukesh (44), son of Rohtash, and a resident of Jhuggi Nand Nagri, Delhi.

According to the Police, the incident occurred around 11:42 am on the Meet Nagar Flyover. The Assistant Sub-Inspector was identified as Dinesh Sharma, who was serving in the Special Branch of the Delhi Police and was pronounced dead upon arrival at the GTB Hospital. ASI Sharma was traveling on his motorcycle when he was targeted

and shot.

The other victim was identified as Amit Kumar (30), a resident of Karawal Nagar, who sustained a bullet wound to his waist from behind while riding his scooter across the same flyover. He is currently undergoing medical treatment at the GTB Hospital.

The assailant reportedly shot himself in the head after the attack and was later declared dead at the same hospital. The chaos unfolded when Mukesh, after shooting the officer and Kumar, attempted to hijack an auto-rickshaw (TSR). “After shooting both victims, the accused also attempted to fire at the TSR driver.

Fortunately, the driver managed to escape without any injuries,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, North East Delhi, Joy Tirkey said.

Authorities recovered a 7.65 mm pistol along with multiple live rounds and empty shells from three different locations on the flyover, suggesting a scattered sequence of events leading to this tragic outcome.

Initial investigations have revealed a potential motive. The authorities found that the shooter and the deceased police officer were acquainted prior to the incident.

The conflict reportedly stemmed from a monetary dispute, where Sharma had borrowed 5 lakh rupees from Mukesh and subsequently refused to repay the amount.

“Our team is investigating whether the dispute between the two was the catalyst for the crime, but it’s premature to draw any conclusions at this stage. We are exploring all possible angles in this case,” stated the DCP North-East.