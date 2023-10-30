Man goes on cycle journey to spread message of health

Cooch Behar: Jayanta Barman from Saheberhat area of Cooch Behar embarked on a special mission through a bicycle journey from Bangalore to Cooch Behar to convey a vital message: “Healthy Indians, Healthy Bengalis, Healthy Rajbangshi.” He began his journey 33 days ago, leaving Bangalore and along the way, he traversed the districts of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar and certain parts of Bengal before arriving in Cooch Behar on Monday.

Jayanta spent four and a half years working in Bangalore during which he observed a significant influx of Bengalis seeking medical treatment at various hospitals.

He pondered whether the problem lies within the state’s medical system or in the lack of awareness among people. Determined to find answers, he embarked on the journey. Jayanta said: “While working in Bangalore, I witnessed the way of life there and visited numerous hospitals frequented by Bengalis for medical care. I noticed that in other states, this trend was not as prevalent. This led me to the pressing need for health awareness among our people. This bicycle ride is my way of conveying the message of a healthy India, healthy Bengali, and healthy Rajbangshi to the people.”